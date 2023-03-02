Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 43,642 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,642 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TowneBank by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.97. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $175.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TowneBank Profile

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

