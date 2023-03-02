Castle Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,431. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $95,020.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,203 shares of company stock worth $447,568. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

