Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Holdings Increased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Castle Biosciences comprises about 1.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Castle Biosciences worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 247.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $88,427.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,701.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $88,427.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,701.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,203 shares of company stock worth $447,568. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 98,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,830. The company has a market cap of $610.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.05. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.