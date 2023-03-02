Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Up 6.4 %

Cathedral Energy Services stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.89. 948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,196. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.90. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from $1.65 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies. The company was founded by Randal H. Pustanyk in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

