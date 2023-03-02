Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 18,414 Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,414 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 117.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Bancolombia Trading Up 1.6 %

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.6545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 30.91%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

