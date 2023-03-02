Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

