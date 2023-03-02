Caxton Associates LP Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 133,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 73,152 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 257,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 31,633 shares during the period.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In related news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $133,169.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

SPWH opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.91. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $359.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.