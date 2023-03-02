Caxton Associates LP Invests $280,000 in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SkyWest by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James L. Welch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,493.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

