Caxton Associates LP Invests $293,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $351.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.67. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $271.12 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.