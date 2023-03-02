Caxton Associates LP Makes New $311,000 Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,588,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,320,000 after purchasing an additional 98,829 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after purchasing an additional 736,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,868,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after buying an additional 497,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,906,000 after buying an additional 1,355,079 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also

