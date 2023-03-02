Caxton Associates LP Sells 3,567 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Caxton Associates LP cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $222.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

