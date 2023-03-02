Caxton Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152,508 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at bluebird bio

Several analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

