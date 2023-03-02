CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CBSC remained flat at $0.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. CB Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

