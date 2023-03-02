CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CB Scientific Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBSC remained flat at $0.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. CB Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
About CB Scientific
