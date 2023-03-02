Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) SVP Mark Christopher Murray Buys 1,200 Shares

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Celanese Price Performance

CE traded up $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $123.56. 1,490,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Celanese by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

