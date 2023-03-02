Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $100.57

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.57 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 102.10 ($1.23). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 101.75 ($1.23), with a volume of 2,377,500 shares changing hands.

CEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 122.20 ($1.47).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.69. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

