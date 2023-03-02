Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,800 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the January 31st total of 602,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. 107,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

