Centrifuge Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.15 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $19.15 million and approximately $534,810.96 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.31386097 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $430,946.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.