CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

NYSE:GIB opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. CGI has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 78,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

