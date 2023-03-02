CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
CGI Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:GIB opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. CGI has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64.
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
