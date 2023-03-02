Chain (XCN) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Chain has a market cap of $208.83 million and $8.16 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chain has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

