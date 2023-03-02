Chardan Capital Comments on Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.34) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.01). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($4.84) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.3 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $300,139.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at $141,236,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,599. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

