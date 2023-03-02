Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 418,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 128,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Charlotte’s Web Stock Down 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.
About Charlotte’s Web
Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as oil, gummies, capsules, pain relief, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional, and over-the-counter wellness.
