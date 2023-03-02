Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $161,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.30. 160,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,608. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.14.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. FBN Securities reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

