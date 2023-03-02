Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the January 31st total of 824,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.5 days.

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

CGIFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

