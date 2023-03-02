China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 65.4% in February

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 4.3 %

CIADY traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

