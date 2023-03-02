China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,581,000 shares, an increase of 497.5% from the January 31st total of 432,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHPXF. Nomura upgraded China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

