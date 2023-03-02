China Pharma Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, March 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.62. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

