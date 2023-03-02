Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.97

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $14.45. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $39.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company engaged in providing banking services. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments and general banking services that include checking, savings, and money market accounts, certificate of deposit for both business and personal accounts, telebanking, and courier services.

