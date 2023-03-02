Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,492 shares in the company, valued at $462,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,747 shares of company stock worth $1,743,143 over the last three months. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,345,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 319,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

