Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Choice Hotels International worth $74,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.62. 158,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $150.41. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.89%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,879 shares of company stock worth $10,385,028 in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

