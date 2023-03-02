Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,937 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $58,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1,112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.86. The company had a trading volume of 427,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.78 and its 200-day moving average is $207.19. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

