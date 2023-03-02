Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, an increase of 258.1% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 131,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,693. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.58. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

