Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 392,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 246,301 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.04.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

