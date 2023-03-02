CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,063 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 144,531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.43.

Shares of VMW opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.96.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

