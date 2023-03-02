CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.58% of Skillsoft worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skillsoft

In other Skillsoft news, Director Patrick Kolek acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skillsoft news, CFO Richard Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,355.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Kolek bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 205,000 shares of company stock worth $219,050. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skillsoft Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Skillsoft Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 108.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Skillsoft Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

