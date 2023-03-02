CI Investments Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bunge by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after buying an additional 472,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,718,000 after buying an additional 463,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.