CI Investments Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 46,798.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,153 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $161.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

