CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 128,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $126.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $26,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

