CI Investments Inc. Purchases 13,270 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA opened at $244.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

