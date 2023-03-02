CI Investments Inc. Purchases 269 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 23.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

