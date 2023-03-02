CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 361,812 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,728 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,617 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.