CI Investments Inc. Sells 627,899 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,899 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,948,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 200,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 16.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFS opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFS shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

