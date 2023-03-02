CI Investments Inc. Sells 627,899 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,899 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,948,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 200,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 16.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intercorp Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:IFS opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.