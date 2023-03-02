CI Investments Inc. Sells 7,856 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $97.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

