CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,239,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $210.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.90. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

