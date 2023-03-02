CIBC Cuts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$2.50

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

HOT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$2.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.34 and a 52-week high of C$4.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.91. The company has a market cap of C$210.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.39.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

