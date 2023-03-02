CIBC Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$10.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VGCX. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

TSE VGCX opened at C$8.47 on Thursday. Victoria Gold has a one year low of C$6.56 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$545.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

