CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

