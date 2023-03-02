Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $169,118.16 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.