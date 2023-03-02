Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $234,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 63.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

ROK stock opened at $292.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $299.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,453 shares of company stock worth $5,794,652. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

