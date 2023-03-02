Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Datadog were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 917,680 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Datadog by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,330,000 after acquiring an additional 959,297 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $165.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

