Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after buying an additional 176,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,700 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Li Auto by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,725,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,033,000 after buying an additional 675,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,441,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA dropped their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Li Auto Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.